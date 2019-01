(Corrects source to Banner Life Sciences from Biogen)

Jan 2 (Reuters) - BANNER LIFE SCIENCES LLC:

* BANNER RECEIVES FDA TENTATIVE APPROVAL FOR BAFIERTAM FOR THE TREATMENT OF RELAPSING FORMS OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* BANNER LIFE SCIENCES LLC SAYS FULL APPROVAL EXPECTED NO LATER THAN JUNE 20, 2020 Source text: (reut.rs/2CJFbU1)