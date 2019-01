CORRECTED-BRIEF-Teva And Amgen Resolve Ongoing Dispute Over Teva's Generic Cinacalcet HCl Product

(Corrects spelling of drug in headline and first bullet)

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* TEVA AND AMGEN RESOLVE ONGOING DISPUTE OVER TEVA’S GENERIC CINACALCET HCL PRODUCT

* TEVA WILL PAY AMGEN AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT AS PART OF THE SETTLEMENT

* THE AMOUNT AND OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES- LITIGATION BETWEEN PARTIES TO BE ENDED

* TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES- CO AGREED TO STOP SELLING ITS GENERIC PRODUCT UNTIL LICENSE DATE IN MID 2021, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: