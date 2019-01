(Corrects to say Ho Guat Tiam redesignated as Non Executive Director, not retires as Executive Director, after co issues amendment)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - United Plantations Bhd:

* HO GUAT TIAM REDESIGNATED AS NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FROM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR Source text: bit.ly/2Ruyttf Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)