Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* GERMAN CAR AUTHORITY KBA SAYS NEW CAR REGISTRATION DOWN 6.7 PERCENT IN DECEMBER 2018 COMPARED TO DECEMBER 2017

* GERMAN KBA AUTHORITY SAYS 3.44 MILLION NEW CARS REGISTERED IN 2018, DOWN 0.2 PERCENT FROM 2017 (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by David Goodman)