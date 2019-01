(Adds dropped word ‘meets’ in headline)

Jan 8 (Reuters) - PIXIUM VISION SA:

* REG-PIXIUM VISION ANNOUNCES ITS PRIMA CHIP SUCCESSFULLY MET INTERIM STUDY ENDPOINTS FOR DRY AMD

* IMPLANT IS WELL TOLERATED WHILE PRESERVING RESIDUAL PERIPHERAL VISUAL ACUITY

* MAJORITY OF PATIENTS IDENTIFYING COMPLEX PATTERNS, LETTERS OR LETTER SEQUENCES

* ALL SUBJECTS REPORT LIGHT PERCEPTION IN THEIR CENTRAL VISUAL FIELD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)