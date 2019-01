(Clarifies it is India’s Pfizer Ltd, not Pfizer, in headline)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ARTICLE ABOUT PFIZER TO STOP MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN CHENNAI, AURANGABAD UNITS

* SAYS NEWS ITEM DOES NOT RELATE TO PFIZER LIMITED, INDIA

* SAID PLANTS DID NOT MANUFACTURE ANY PRODUCTS FOR PFIZER LIMITED OR FOR THE DOMESTIC INDIA MARKET

* CHENNAI, AURANGABAD UNITS ARE NOT PART OF CO; THEY ARE PART OF PFIZER HEALTHCARE INDIA PRIVATE LTD, UNIT OF PFIZER INC., USA