REFILE-BRIEF-Leggett & Platt Inc - Have Increased Debt Under Existing Commercial Paper Program To Aggregate Total Amount Outstanding Of $725 Mln On Jan 10, 2019

(Refiles to add source text link)

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Leggett & Platt Inc:

* LEGGETT & PLATT INC - HAVE INCREASED DEBT UNDER EXISTING COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO AGGREGATE TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING OF $725 MILLION ON JAN 10, 2019

* LEGGETT & PLATT-ANTICIPATES FUNDING ABOUT $750 MILLION OF ABOUT $1.25 BILLION CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF ECS ACQUISITION THROUGH COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS

* LEGGETT & PLATT INC - EXPECT TO FURTHER INCREASE OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL PAPER BORROWINGS BY ABOUT $125 MILLION

* LEGGETT & PLATT INC - AFTER TRANSACTION CLOSES, CO WILL EVALUATE FINANCING ALTERNATIVES FOR REDUCTION OF OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL PAPER - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2AHc6Ya) Further company coverage: