REFILE-BRIEF-Patisserie Holdings Appoints Partners At KPMG As Administrators

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Patisserie Holdings PLC:

* COMPANY UPDATE

* DIRECTORS HAVE APPOINTED PARTNERS AT KPMG AS ADMINISTRATORS TO COMPANY AND ITS VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES

* AS A DIRECT RESULT OF SIGNIFICANT FRAUD REFERRED TO IN PREVIOUS ANNOUNCEMENTS, IT HAS BEEN UNABLE TO RENEW ITS BANK FACILITIES

* BUSINESS DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENT FUNDING TO MEET ITS LIABILITIES AS THEY FALL DUE

* CHAIRMAN LUKE JOHNSON EXTENDED UNSECURED, INTEREST-FREE LOAN TO ENSURE JANUARY WAGES PAID TO STAFF WORKING IN ONGOING BUSINESS

* LOAN WILL ASSIST ADMINISTRATORS IN TRADING AS MANY PROFITABLE STORES AS POSSIBLE WHILE A SALE PROCESS IS UNDERTAKEN