(Corrects headline to say Pankhania was named CFO, not CEO)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Horizon Discovery Group PLC:

* APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* APPOINTMENT OF JAYESH PANKHANIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* JAYESH WILL SUCCEED RICHARD VELLACOTT WHO IS STEPPING DOWN FROM ROLE AND BOARD