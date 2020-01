CORRECTED-BRIEF-Biotec Pharmacon Q4 EBITDA Loss Narrows To NOK 1.6 Million (Jan. 30, 2019)

(Corrects period from “Q4 annual sales” to “annual sales” in second bullet, adds “Q4” in headline.)

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon ASA:

* GROUP SALES WERE UP 10% TO NOK 19.5 MILLION IN Q4 2018 (Q4 2017: NOK 17.7 MILLION)

* ANNUAL SALES WERE NOK 66.8 MILLION (2017: NOK 66.7 MILLION)

* EBITDA OF NOK -1.6 MILLION IN Q4 (Q4 2017: NOK -7.2 MILLION)

* OPERATING EXPENSES FOR Q4 DECREASED TO NOK 18.5 MILLION (Q4 2017: NOK 19.9 MILLION)