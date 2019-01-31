Roche CEO: Switzerland should enter framework agreement with EU over bilateral ties

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Roche holding ag ceo says confident that roche is prepared for brexit scenarios Roche holding ag drug chief says flu season has been mild, so far, keeping sales of flu drugs in check Roche holding ag ceo says has invested lots of money in alzheimer’s research, must accept setbacks like crenezumab Roche holding ag ceo says patients on ocrevus are returning, due to efficacy and twice-yearly dosing regimen Roche holding ag ceo says switzerland should enter framework agreement with european union over bilateral ties (Reporting by John Miller)