(Refiles to add source text link)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - S. AFRICA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL:

* UNILEVER’S APPLICATION FOR IMMUNITY CANNOT BE USED AS EVIDENCE AGAINST IT

* ORDERED UNILEVER SOUTH AFRICA’S APPLICATION FOR IMMUNITY TO NOT BE INCLUDED AS EVIDENCE AGAINST IT IN MARKET DIVISION CASE AGAINST CO Source text: bit.ly/2t5fOqo Further company coverage: