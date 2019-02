REFILE-BRIEF-Ligand Pharma - Entered A Worldwide Commercial Platform License Agreement With Genagon Therapeutics AB

(Corrects to add source)

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ON FEB 4 ENTERED INTO A WORLDWIDE COMMERCIAL PLATFORM LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH GENAGON THERAPEUTICS AB

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - UNDER TERMS, GENAGON GAINED ACCESS TO FULL OMNIAB TRANSGENIC ANIMAL TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM - SEC FILING

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS, TIERED ROYALTIES OF 4-6 PERCENT FOR EACH PRODUCT INCORPORATING OMNIAB-DERIVED ANTIBODY

* LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC - GENAGON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS RELATED TO ITS PROGRAMS Source text: (bit.ly/2Dfs7VD)