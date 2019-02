REFILE-BRIEF-Parmalat: Italian Court Of Cassation Reserves Right To Rule On Appeal In Citibank Case

(Refiles to add three bullets with legal case background.)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Parmalat SpA:

* CITIBANK N.A. PROCEEDINGS TO MAKE DECISION OF SUPERIOR COURT OF NEW JERSEY ENFORCEABLE

* ITALY’S COURT OF CASSATION HAS RESERVED RIGHT TO RULE ON THIS MATTER

* COURT OF APPEALS IN BOLOGNA RULED IN 2014 THAT DECISION OF NEW JERSEY SUPERIOR COURT IN 2008 WAS ENFORCEABLE IN ITALY

* COURT OF APPEALS IN BOLOGNA ASKED PARMALAT TO PAY CITIBANK $431.3 MLN

* PARMALAT APPEALED AGAINST DECISION OF COURT OF APPEALS IN BOLOGNA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)