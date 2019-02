CORRECTED-BRIEF-Clinigen To Buy U.S. Rights To Novartis' Cancer Drug Proleukin

(Corrects headline to make clear that purchase not yet completed)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Clinigen Group PLC:

* CLINIGEN GROUP PLC - CLINIGEN TO ACQUIRE US RIGHTS TO PROLEUKIN®

* CLINIGEN GROUP PLC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR UP TO $210M IN CASH

* CLINIGEN GROUP PLC - DEAL CONSISTS OF AN UPFRONT AND DEFERRED PAYMENTS ALONG WITH FUTURE SALES RELATED MILESTONES

* CLINIGEN GROUP PLC - DEAL INCLUDES INITIAL $120M PAYABLE AND $60M DEFERRED CONSIDERATION OVER 12 MONTHS FOLLOWING COMPLETION

* CLINIGEN GROUP PLC - CLINIGEN HAS INCREASED ITS DEBT FACILITY FROM £300M TO £375M

* CLINIGEN - DEAL TO BE MODESTLY EPS ACCRETIVE IN CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR AS PRODUCT TRANSITIONS TO CLINIGEN, AND AT LEAST 25% ACCRETIVE IN FIRST FULL FY

* CLINIGEN GROUP PLC - EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA IN SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 TO BE £41.8M (2017: £34.4M) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: