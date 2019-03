(Corrects to say that the extension of partnership is through 2021, not 2022 after the company corrected its statement.)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Rite Aid Corp:

* RITE AID AND GNC ANNOUNCE EXTENSION OF PARTNERSHIP THROUGH 2021

* RITE AID CORP - THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 2,200 GNC STORE-WITHIN-A-STORE LOCATIONS OPERATING IN RITE AID STORES NATIONWIDE