(Adds topic, product codes to widen distribution.)

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA:

* CONTRACT CONDITIONS ARE MET FOR PERMANENT TRANSFER TO CAGLIARI CALCIO OF ALBERTO CERRI FOR EUR 9 MILLION

* ECONOMIC EFFECT OF ALBERTO CERRI TRANSFER IS POSITIVE FOR ABOUT EUR 8.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)