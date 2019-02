CORRECTED-BRIEF-Ausnutria Dairy Corp Issues Profit Alert (Feb 20)

(Corrects headline to say profit alert, not profit warning)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd:

* ANTICIPATED THAT GROUP WILL RECORD PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE IN RANGE OF RMB570.0 MILLION TO RMB590.0 MILLION FOR YEAR

* SALES OF GROUP FOR YEAR 2018 IS ANTICIPATED TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 37.5% TO APPROXIMATELY RMB5.4 BILLION

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO CONTINUOUS INCREASE IN SALES OF GROUP’S OWN-BRANDED COW AND GOAT INFANT MILK FORMULA PRODUCTS

* INCLUDING OTHER INCOME, CO SEES PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FY TO BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT RMB623.6 MILLION TO ABOUT RMB643.6 MILLION