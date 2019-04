(Corrects name and surname in headline and body text to Sylwester Cacek.)

April 4 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA:

* SAYS SYLWESTER CACEK TO ACQUIRE 6 MILLION CO’S P SERIES SHARES, PRICED 6 MILLION ZLOTYS, ISSUED AS PART OF CAPITAL INCREASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)