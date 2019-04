(Corrects dividend figure in March 1 Brief item to say it’s 0.43 lira and not 0.45 lira)

April 29 (Reuters) - PINAR SUT MAMULLERI SANAYII AS :

* PROPOSES TO PAY DIVIDEND OF GROSS 0.43 LIRA PER SHARE FOR FY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)