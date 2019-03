(Corrects to CFO from CEO in headline)

March 4 (Reuters) - Immersion Corp:

* SAYS ON MARCH 1, 2019, NANCY ERBA, CO’S CFO, INFORMED COMPANY THAT SHE IS LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 14, 2019 - SEC FILING

* SAYS ON MARCH 1, 2019, NANCY ERBA, CO'S CFO, INFORMED COMPANY THAT SHE IS LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MARCH 14, 2019 - SEC FILING

* SAYS ANNE MARIE PETERS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO