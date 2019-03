REFILE-BRIEF-Shiloh Industries Reports Qtrly Financial Result

(Adds source link)

March 12 (Reuters) - Shiloh Industries Inc:

* QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 4.5% YEAR OVER YEAR TO $258.9 MILLION.

* QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.20

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES - MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2019 GUIDANCE OF REVENUE IN RANGE OF $1,000 MILLION TO $1,150 MILLION

* SEES FY ADJUSTED EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF $62 MILLION TO $70 MILLION

* SHILOH INDUSTRIES - CONTINUES TO EXPECT ANNUAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE TO BE ABOUT 4% TO 5% OF REVENUE

* QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.03