CORRECTED-BRIEF-Lazard Ltd Chairman And CEO's 2018 Total Compensation Was $11.5 Mln (March 15)

* LAZARD LTD - KENNETH M. JACOBS, CHAIRMAN AND CEO’S 2018 AWARDED COMPENSATION WAS $11.5 MILLION VERSUS $12.5 MILLION IN 2017 - SEC FILING

* LAZARD LTD - CEO OF LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT ASHISH BHUTANI’S 2018 AWARDED COMPENSATION WAS $9.6 MILLION VERSUS $10.8 MILLION IN 2017

* LAZARD LTD - RATIO OF CEO'S ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES (EXCLUDING CEO) FOR 2018 IS 60 TO 1