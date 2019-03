(Corrects EBITDA to 16 mln zlotys from 11 mln zlotys. Company corrects its own statement.)

March 22 (Reuters) - Eurotel SA:

* FY REVENUE 397 MILLION ZLOTYS

* PRELIM FY EBITDA 16 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)