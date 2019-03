(Corrects to “sell” from “sale” in headline)

March 21 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM CFIUS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING SALE OF COMPANY’S ENERGY, CHEMICALS AND RESOURCES BUSINESS

* COMPANY AND WORLEYPARSONS HAVE NOW RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED APPROVALS

* ANTICIPATES THAT CLOSING OF TRANSACTION WILL OCCUR BY END OF APRIL 2019