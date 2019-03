REFILE-BRIEF-Cargill Says Q3 Adj. Operating Earnings Rose 8 Pct To $604 Mln

(Corrects to add source link)

March 28 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc:

* CARGILL INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS WERE $604 MILLION, UP 8 PERCENT FROM THE $559 MILLION EARNED LAST YEAR

* CARGILL INC - THIRD-QUARTER REVENUES DECREASED 4 PERCENT TO $26.9 BILLION

* CARGILL INC - NET EARNINGS ON A U.S. GAAP BASIS FOR QUARTER WERE $566 MILLION, A 14 PERCENT INCREASE FROM $495 MILLION IN THE YEAR-AGO PERIOD

* CARGILL - QTRLY EARNINGS IN INDUSTRIAL & FINANCIAL SERVICES SEGMENT NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY INDUSTRYWIDE IMPACT OF MINING DISASTER IN BRAZIL IN JAN

* CARGILL INC - QTRLY ANIMAL NUTRITION RESULTS IN TOTAL TRAILED PRIOR YEAR DUE IN PART TO OUTBREAK OF AFRICAN SWINE FEVER IN CHINA AND OTHER COUNTRIES

* CARGILL INC - QTRLY ANIMAL NUTRITION RESULTS IN TOTAL ALSO TRAILED PRIOR YEAR DUE TO UNFAVORABLE DAIRY ECONOMICS IN THE U.S.

* CARGILL -MINING DISASTER IN BRAZIL IN JAN CAUSED IRON ORE FUTURES PRICES IN CHINA TO RISE SHARPLY, CAPESIZE VESSEL FREIGHT RATES TO FALL SIGNIFICANTLY

* CARGILL SAYS “DISRUPTIONS AND UNCERTAINTY IN THE GLOBAL BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT CONTINUED TO PRESENT CHALLENGES DURING THE QUARTER”

* CARGILL INC - OCEAN SHIPPING RATES BEGAN TO STRENGTHEN BY QUARTER END, BUT CONCERNS ABOUT A SLOWDOWN IN GLOBAL GROWTH CONTINUED TO WEIGH ON MARKETS.

* CARGILL SAYS QTRLY ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS ACROSS CARGILL’S FOUR BUSINESS SEGMENTS WERE BELOW YEAR-AGO LEVEL

* CARGILL-IN QUARTER, STARCHES,SWEETENERS EARNINGS DECLINED ON HISTORICALLY LOW ETHANOL PRICES IN NORTH AMERICA & HIGHER ENERGY,RAW MATERIAL COSTS IN EUROPE

* CARGILL INC - TRANSACTION WITH SMET IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR 2019

* CARGILL INC - TRANSACTION WITH SMET IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR 2019