REFILE-BRIEF-Norwegian Air sold 2 Boeing 737-800 aircraft

April 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA:

* SALE OF TWO BOEING 737-800 AIRCRAFT

* ARCTIC AVIATION ASSETS, A SUBSIDIARY OF NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA (“ COMPANY”), HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF TWO BOEING 737-800 AIRCRAFT

* AIRCRAFT ARE CURRENTLY OPERATED BY COMPANY, AND DELIVERIES WILL TAKE PLACE LATE IN Q3 AND EARLY IN Q4 2019

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY BY USD 21 MILLION AFTER REPAYMENT OF DEBT AND HAVE A POSITIVE EQUITY EFFECT

* SALE PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPAY DEBT AND TO INCREASE COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY

* SALE IS IN LINE WITH COMPANY’S STRATEGY OF CAPITALIZING ON SCALE BUILT UP OVER LAST FEW YEARS AND CHANGED FOCUS FROM GROWTH TO PROFITABILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)