CORRECTED-BRIEF-UnitedHealth Sees Minimial Impact On Margins If Rebate System Is Replaced

(Corrects to 2020 from 2022 in fourth bullet)

April 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc:

* UNITEDHEALTH EXECUTIVE ANDREW WITTY FLAGS “REAL RISK” OF PRICE INFLATION IF EFFECTIVE NEW SYSTEM TO REPLACE CURRENT REBATES IS NOT PUT IN PLACE- CONF. CALL

* UNITEDHEALTH EXECUTIVE SEES MINIMIAL IMPACT ON MARGINS IF REBATE SYSTEM IS REPLACED - CONF. CALL

* UNITEDHEALTH EXECUTIVE SAYS REBATES ONLY EXIST ON 7 PERCENT OF THE COMPANY’S PRESCRIPTIONS, AND 98 PERCENT OF DISCOUNTS ARE PAID OUT TO CUSTOMERS- CONF. CALL

* UNITEDHEALTH CEO SAYS CO STILL UNDERPERFORMING IN MEDICAID BUSINESS, AND WILL PROBABLY TAKE UNTIL 2020 TO GET TO FULL PERFORMANCE EXPECTATION- CONF. CALL

* UNITEDHEALTH SAYS MEDICAL CARE RATIO IN QUARTER IN LINE WITH CO’S EXPECTATIONS- CONF. CALL Further company coverage: