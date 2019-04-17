Roche sees no Brexit interruption for patients

ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters) - Roche holding ag ceo says sales growth for hemlibra primarily driven by non-inhibitors patients Roche holding ag ceo says spark therapeutics acquisition planned to be completed in first half Roche holding ag ceo says still believes biosimilars will enter market in u.s. In second half Roche holding ag says sees continued “very strong” growth for ocrevus after entry of novartis’s mayzent Roche holding ag drugs chief says gantenerumab for alzheimers remains a high risk program, especially in light of recent failures of other molecules Roche holding ag says sees no brexit interruption in supplies to patients, has had a long time to prepare Roche holding ag ceo says his “firm expectation” is that spark acquisition will close at the conditions we have offered Roche holding ag drugs chief says hopes to file spinal muscular atrophy drug risdiplam in 2019 Roche holding ag says has not taken price increases in the u.s. Since july 1, 2018, says 10 pct pharma sales growth is based on 15 pct volume growth, 5 pct price decline (Reporting by John Miller)