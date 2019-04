(Corrects to show Sentis opposes board member’S re-election, not the re-election of chairman)

April 17 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* INVESTOR SENTIS, VEHICLE OF RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE PETR KONDRASHEV, RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSE REMUNERATION REPORT, BOARD MEMBER FRANZ RICHTER'S RE-ELECTION, AUDITORS ELECTION AND MAXIMUM PAY AT MAY 2 AGM Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)