REFILE-BRIEF-Marathon Partners Equity Management Says Delivered A Letter To E.L.F. Beauty Inc's Board

(Refiles to say “Marathon Partners Equity Management” in the first line, not E.L.F. Beauty)

April 17 (Reuters) - Marathon Partners Equity Management

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT SAYS DELIVERED A LETTER TO E.L.F. BEAUTY INC’S BOARD - SEC FILING

* MARATHON PARTNERS - RAISING CONCERNS ON TPG GROWTH & E.L.F. BOARD’S CIRCUMVENTION ON MARCH 3, 2017 SECOND AMENDED & RESTATED STOCKHOLDERS AGREEMENT

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT SAYS E.L.F. BEAUTY SHOULD SEPARATE THE ROLES OF CHAIRMAN AND CEO

* MARATHON PARTNERS - STATED BELIEF IN LETTER THAT COMPENSATION PLAN FOR E.L.F.’S SENIOR EXECUTIVES REPRESENTS FAR TOO HIGH OF A PORTION OF OPERATING PROFITS

* MARATHON PARTNERS EQUITY MANAGEMENT SAYS BELIEVES THERE IS A STRONG CASE IN SUPPORT OF A BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION FOR E.L.F. BEAUTY Source text: (bit.ly/2GjtwvT) Further company coverage: