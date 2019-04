(Corrects FY net profit to RMB 924.1 mln from RMB775.5 mln in headline and second bullet)

April 26 (Reuters) - YiChang HEC ChangJiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE RMB1,905.2 MILLION

* Q1 NET PROFITS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF PARENT COMPANY OF RMB924.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: