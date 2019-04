(Adds dropped period in headline.)

April 30 (Reuters) - PREDILIFE SA:

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 16.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2018, CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO € 1.5 MILLION COMPARED WITH € 623,000 THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2018, CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO € 1.5 MILLION COMPARED WITH € 623,000 THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 2.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.9 MILLION YEAR AGO