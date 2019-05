(Corrects second bullet to say Hubert Joly’s compensation was about 610 times that of median employee, not 605 times) Best Buy Co Inc:

* BEST BUY CO INC - HUBERT JOLY’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $17.4 MILLION VERSUS $16.8 MILLION IN 2018

* BEST BUY CO INC - ESTIMATE THAT JOLY’S ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS APPROXIMATELY 610 TIMES THAT OF MEDIAN EMPLOYEE. Source text: (bit.ly/2PIOWXx)(bit.ly/2V9Yxg5) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)