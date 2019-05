(Refiles to add colon after company name in title.)

May 3 (Reuters) - Freni Brembo SpA:

* DANIELE SCHILLACI TO BE CEO AS OF JULY 1

* CEO ANDREA ABBATI MARESCOTTI TO LEAVE THE COMPANY ON JUNE 30

* MARESCOTTI HAS INFORMED COMPANY OF DECISION TO RESIGN IN ORDER TO PURSUE NEW PROFESSIONAL PROJECTS AND ACTIVITIES