May 16 (Reuters) - Genesco Inc:

* GENESCO INC SAYS CEO ROBERT J. DENNIS’ 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.1 MILLION VERSUS $2.6 MILLION IN 2018 – SEC FILING

* GENESCO INC - FOR 2019, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN EMPLOYEE WAS 887 TO 1 Source: (bit.ly/2Hn9P8b)