(Company corrects value of share capital increase to 36.1 mln lira from 47.2 mln lira.)

Aug 8(Reuters) - RTA LABORATUVARLARI BIYOLOJIK URUNLER ILAC VE MAKINE SANAYI TICARET AS:

* DECIDES TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL TO 36.1 MILLION LIRA FROM 23.6 MILLION LIRA THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)