REFILE-BRIEF-Tesco Bank To Cease New Mortgage Lending And Explore Sale Of Mortgage Portfolio

May 21 (Reuters) - Tesco Personal Finance:

* TESCO PERSONAL FIN TESCO PLC - TPF PLC-NEW MORTGAGE LENDING / MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO

* TESCO PERSONAL FINANCE - TESCO PERSONAL FINANCE PLC TO CEASE NEW MORTGAGE LENDING AND EXPLORE SALE OF MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO

* TESCO PERSONAL FINANCE - EXPLORING COMPLETE TRANSFER OF RELATED BALANCES AND ONGOING ADMINISTRATION OF RELEVANT ACCOUNTS

* TESCO PERSONAL FINANCE - TESCO BANK CURRENTLY SERVES OVER 23,000 CUSTOMERS WITH TOTAL LENDING BALANCES OF £3.7BN

* TESCO PERSONAL FINANCE - HAVE MADE STRATEGIC DECISION TO FOCUS ON SERVING A BROADER RANGE OF CUSTOMERS IN MORE SPECIFIC AREAS

* TESCO PERSONAL FINANCE - PRIORITY IN ANY SALE, IS TO COMPLETE A COMMERCIALLY ACCEPTABLE TRANSACTION