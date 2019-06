CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Hibbett Q1 EPS $1.61 Per Share Excluding Non-Recurring Costs (May 24)

(Corrects fourth bullet to say Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.50, not $1.48, after company amends its statement) Hibbett Sports Inc:

* SEES 2020 COMPARABLE STORE SALES +0.5% TO +2.0%

* Q1 EPS $1.61 PER SHARE EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING COSTS

* SEES 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $18 MILLION - $22 MILLION

* NET SALES FOR THE 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 4, 2019, INCREASED 25.0% TO $343.3 MILLION

* COMPANY IS PROCEEDING WITH CLOSING OF APPROXIMATELY 95 HIBBETT STORES IN FISCAL 2020

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.32, REVENUE VIEW $326.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* HIBBETT SPORTS -SEES STORE CLOSURE CHARGES IN RANGE OF $0.15 TO $0.20 PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2020

* SEES 2020 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING NON-RECURRING ITEMS $2.00 - $2.15

* SEES 2020 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.70 - $1.85

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.90, REVENUE VIEW $1.13 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA