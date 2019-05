RPT-BRIEF-Elekta Q4 EBIT SEK 755 Million, Above Estimates

(Repeats brief to include alerts relating to Q4 results.)

May 29 (Reuters) - Elekta AB (publ):

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 4.1 BILLION

* Q4 GROSS ORDER INTAKE SEK 5.40 BILLION VERSUS SEK 4.66 BILLION YEAR AGO

* REUTERS POLL: ELEKTA AB Q4 EBIT SEEN AT SEK 653 MILLION; NET SALES AT SEK 3,712 MILLION; GROSS ORDER INTAKE AT SEK 5,092 MILLION

* Q4 OPERATING RESULT SEK 755 MILLION

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF SEK 1.80 PER SHARE FOR FY 2018/2019 (REUTERS POLL: SEK 1.28 PER SHARE)

* OUTLOOK 2019/20: NET SALES GROWTH OF 8-10 PERCENT

* OUTLOOK 2019/20: EBITA-MARGIN OF ABOUT 19 PERCENT

* SAYS ALL PRODUCTION AREAS CONTRIBUTED TO GROWTH

* SAYS WE EXCEEDED ANNUAL NET SALES TARGET AND DELIVERED ON REVISED EBITA MARGIN TARGET

* SAYS DURING FINAL QUARTER WE DELIVERED A GOOD PERFORMANCE

* SAYS WE ACHIEVED STRONG NET SALES GROWTH AND CONTINUED A ROBUST ORDER TREND OVERALL

* SAYS DURING YEAR DEMAND FOR RADIATION THERAPY SOLUTIONS REMAINED STRONG IN ALL REGIONS.

* SAYS ALL BUSINESS LINES CONTRIBUTED TO GROWTH, BOTH IN SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES

* SAYS LEKSELL GAMMA KNIFE® ALSO HAD

* SAYS LEKSELL GAMMA KNIFE® ALSO HAD A VERY STRONG DEVELOPMENT, COMING CLOSE TO STRONGEST YEAR OF ITS HISTORY

* SAYS ELEKTA UNITY HAD A GOOD PERFORMANCE WITH HEALTHY ORDER INTAKE AND SALES

* SAYS HOWEVER, SOME OF EXPECTED ORDERS FOR Q4 SHIFTED INTO NEW FISCAL YEAR DUE TO LONGER PROCUREMENT PROCESSES WITH UNITY

* SAYS OUR EBITA MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS WE BENEFIT FROM OUR PROCESS ENHANCING EFFORTS, COGS REDUCTION PROGRAM AND A CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH FROM OUR INVESTMENTS IN UNITY AND CHINA

* SAYS LOOKING AHEAD WE FACE RAMP-UP OF UNITY’S COMMERCIALIZATION INCLUDING REGULATORY APPROVALS IN CHINA AS WELL AS FIRST CLINICAL STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)