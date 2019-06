June 4(Reuters) - GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG:

* CREDITOR’S ASSEMBLY CONFIRMS SELF-ADMINISTRATION OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG

* TRUSTEE STEFAN MEYER AND COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS CONFIRMED BY CREDITOR’S ASSEMBLY

* BINDING OFFERS BY POTENTIAL INVESTORS EXPECTED THROUGHOUT JUNE; INSOLVENCY PLAN PROCEDURE ALSO STILL POSSIBLE

* IMPLEMENTATION OF ANNOUNCED CLOSURE OF STORES IN GERMANY IN THREE PHASES SCHEDULED AS OF SEPTEMBER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)