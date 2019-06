(Refiles to clarify the offer is post dividend)

June 12 (Reuters) - Challenger Technologies Ltd:

* SGX-ST HAS NO OBJECTION TO DELISTING, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY SHAREHOLDERS

* NON-CONFLICTED DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMEND SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOUR OF DELISTING RESOLUTION AND ACCEPT EXIT OFFER

* EXIT OFFER PAYABLE TO SHAREHOLDER WHO ACCEPTS EXIT OFFER TO BE REDUCED BY FY18 DIVIDEND TO S$0.540 FOR EACH OFFER SHARE