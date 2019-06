CORRECTED-BRIEF-Also Holding Receives Approval To Take Over ABC Data S.A. (June 12)

(Corrects first bullet point to remove reference to ABC Data as the largest IT distributor in Eastern Europe)

June 14 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG:

* HAS RECEIVED APPROVAL TO TAKE OVER EASTERN EUROPEAN IT DISTRIBUTOR

* UNCONDITIONAL CONSENT OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR ACQUISITION OF EASTERN EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTOR BY ALSO HOLDING AG

* APPROVAL CREATES ESSENTIAL CONDITIONS FOR ALSO'S COMPLETE TAKEOVER OF ABC DATA S.A.'S BUSINESS OPERATIONS