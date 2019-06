CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Forward Air Expects Q2 EPS Of About 15% Below Prior Guidance (June 20)

(Corrects headline, first bullet to drop ‘low end of’ after company clarifies)

June 20 (Reuters) - Forward Air Corp:

* FORWARD AIR CORP - ANTICIPATES 2019 Q2 EPS TO BE APPROXIMATELY 15% BELOW ITS PREVIOUS EPS GUIDANCE RANGE

* FORWARD AIR SAYS LOWERS 2019 Q2 EPS GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF A $5.0 MILLION RESERVE RECORDED IN JUNE 2019 FOR PENDING VEHICULAR CLAIMS - SEC FILING

* FORWARD AIR SAYS PENDING VEHICULAR CLAIMS UNDERLYING A $5.0 MILLION RESERVE RECORDED IN JUNE ARE STILL DEVELOPING AND MAY FURTHER IMPACT COMPANY'S RESULTS