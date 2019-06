CORRECTED-BRIEF-International Data Corp Says Vendor Revenue From Sales Of IT Infrastructure Products For Cloud Environments Grew 11.4% In Q1 2019

(Corrects typo in headline)

June 20 (Reuters) - International Data Corp:

* INTERNATIONAL DATA CORP - VENDOR REVENUE FROM SALES OF IT INFRASTRUCTURE PRODUCTS FOR CLOUD ENVIRONMENTS GREW 11.4% Y-O-Y IN Q1 2019, REACHING $14.5 BILLION

* IDC - ALSO LOWERED ITS FORECAST FOR TOTAL SPENDING ON CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE IN 2019 TO $66.9 BILLION, WITH SLOWER YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 1.6%

* IDC - VENDOR REVENUE FROM HARDWARE INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TO PUBLIC CLOUD ENVIRONMENTS IN Q1 2019 INCREASED 8.9% YEAR OVER YEAR TO $9.8 BILLION

* IDC - EXPECTS PUBLIC CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE SEGMENT TO COOL DOWN IN 2019 WITH VENDOR REVENUE DROPPING TO $44.5 BILLION, A 2.2% DECREASE FROM 2018