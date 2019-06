CORRECTED-BRIEF-Marketaxess Holdings Set To Join S&P 500

(Corrects source to S&P Dow Jones Indices from Xencor)

June 24 (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices:

* MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS SET TO JOIN S&P 500; AXON ENTERPRISE TO JOIN S&P MIDCAP 400; OTHERS TO JOIN S&P SMALLCAP 600

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES - S&P MIDCAP 400 CONSTITUENT MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS WILL REPLACE L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN S&P 500

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES - USANA HEALTH SCIENCES WILL REPLACE FIDELITY SOUTHERN IN S&P SMALLCAP 600 EFFECTIVE PRIOR TO OPEN OF TRADING ON MONDAY, JULY 1

* S&P DOW JONES INDICES - XENCOR WILL REPLACE HFF INC IN S&P SMALLCAP 600 EFFECTIVE PRIOR TO OPEN OF TRADING ON TUESDAY, JULY 2 Source text for Eikon: