(Adds source link)

July 19 (Reuters) - FuelCell Energy Inc:

* FUELCELL ENERGY INC - RECEIVED A LETTER FROM NASDAQ STOCK MARKET STATING THAT CO IS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ LISTING RULE 5450(A)(1)

* FUELCELL ENERGY INC - NOTIFICATION HAS NO IMMEDIATE EFFECT ON LISTING OF COMPANY'S COMMON STOCK Source text: (ID: bit.ly/2Z0fLKL) Further company coverage: