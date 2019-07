CORRECTED-BRIEF-CDPQ Says Deterioration Of SNC-Lavalin's Performance Is A Cause Of Growing Concern

(Corrects sourcing in headline to “CDPQ”)

July 22 (Reuters) - Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec:

* CAISSE REACTION TO SNC-LAVALIN STATEMENT

* CDPQ - DETERIORATION OF SNC-LAVALIN’S PERFORMANCE, AS INDICATED IN COMPANY’S STATEMENT ISSUED TODAY, IS A CAUSE OF GROWING CONCERN FOR LA CAISSE

* CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC SAYS “WE NOTE” SNC-LAVALIN’S INTENTION TO MAKE CHANGES TO ASPECTS OF ITS STRATEGY

* CDPQ - SITUATION OF SNC-LAVALIN REQUIRES DECISIVE AND TIMELY ACTION ON PART OF BOARD

* CDPQ SAYS "WE WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW CLOSELY" SNC-LAVALIN'S DECISIONS OVER THE COMING WEEKS