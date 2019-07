CORRECTED-BRIEF-Meyer Burger: Shareholder Group Calls For Extraordinary General Meeting

(Corrects to specify it is shareholder group that calls for EGM)

July 26 (Reuters) - MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY AG:

* SHAREHOLDER GROUP AROUND SENTIS CAPITAL CONTROLS OVER 10% OF VOTING RIGHTS OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY (MBT) LTD

* GROUP CALLS FOR CONVENING OF AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF REAL SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MBT

* GROUP WILL PROPOSE AND SUPPORT UP TO TWO CANDIDATES, ANTON KARL AND MARK KEREKES, FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS