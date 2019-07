(Corrects second bullet to say Sept. 27, not Sept. 29)

July 29 (Reuters) - Medley Capital Corp:

* MEDLEY CAPITAL CORPORATION COMMENCES GO SHOP PROCESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH AMENDED MERGER AGREEMENT

* MEDLEY CAPITAL CORP - 60 DAY PERIOD EXPIRES ON SEPTEMBER 27, 2019

* MEDLEY CAPITAL - SPECIAL COMMITTEE RETAINED HOULIHAN LOKEY TO ASSIST IT IN EVALUATING, POTENTIALLY ENTERING NEGOTIATIONS WITH PARTIES THAT OFFER COMPETING PROPOSALS